Opal Security Named to Rising in Cyber 2024

Opal Security Recognized By Notable Capital For Redefining Identity Security And Access Management

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opal Security , the next-generation identity security and access management company, was named to Rising in Cyber 2024, an independent list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the most promising cybersecurity companies in the eyes of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), venture capital investors, and other security leaders.



Notable Capital partnered with 100+ CISOs, VPs of Security from companies such as Amazon, Atlassian, Coupang, and Netflix, and prominent venture capital firms to nominate and vote on approximately 200 companies in order to select the 30 honorees. Honorees were chosen based on their proven ability to solve critical problems for security teams. Having raised more than $6 billion collectively, the companies recognized by Rising in Cyber demonstrate the enthusiasm of the cybersecurity industry for innovation in this sector. In celebration, honorees will be recognized at the New York Stock Exchange today.

“Implementing and maintaining least privilege is critical to reducing the risk of breaches, but it’s exceptionally hard to do in practice in the enterprise, especially as business and technological complexity grows. At Opal Security, we solve this by combining a data architecture built for scale, governance, and secure authorization workflows with real-time learned calibration,” said Umaimah Khan, founder and CEO of Opal Security. “Inclusion on this list and adoption by companies like Databricks and Scale AI prove that industry leaders are adopting solutions that are future-proofed.”

Inclusion in Rising in Cyber is the latest in a series of announcements from Opal Security signaling rapid growth. In the last year, the company announced a $22 million Series B round, 4x growth in annual recurring revenue, and the expansion of its executive team to include seasoned leaders from Splunk, Snyk, and Aqua Security.

“We see more innovation among cybersecurity startups than ever before, especially as AI creates both opportunities and new risks. Areas such as identity and access management, cloud security, and application security will see increased adoption by CISOs as security teams adapt to the rising role of AI,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. “Congratulations to the honorees of Rising in Cyber 2024!”

About Opal Security

Opal Security is redefining identity security for modern enterprises. The unified platform aggregates identity and access data to provide customers with visibility and rapid control to protect mission-critical systems while accommodating the complexity and agility businesses require for growth. IT and security teams can discover anomalous identity risks and remediate them in minutes. Many global leaders, including Databricks, Figma, and Scale AI, trust Opal Security to enable them to govern and adapt sensitive access quickly and securely. Based in New York City and San Francisco, the company is backed by Greylock, Battery Ventures, Box Group, SVCI, and other prominent industry leaders. Learn more at opal.dev and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @opal_sec and on LinkedIn .

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber recognizes the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by more than 100 leading CISOs, cybersecurity executives, and prominent venture capital firms. For Rising in Cyber 2024, about 200 companies were nominated, and 30 were recognized as honorees through an independent nomination and voting process. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit: www.risingincyber.com .

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Block, Brightwheel, Drata, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Slice, StockX, Stori, Vercel, Zendesk, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security, Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Vdoo, Wing Security, and more. More information can be found at www.notablecap.com and @notablecap.

