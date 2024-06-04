SoftServe Releases First 'Master Key' Accelerator Connecting AWS and Pega to Leverage AI for More Automation

SoftServe Master Key debuts on AWS Marketplace and Pega Marketplace at PegaWorld iNspire 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced the release of “SoftServe Master Key,” the first accelerator available through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and Pegasystems (Pega), the leading enterprise AI and workflow automation platform provider, for businesses to unlock new levels of automation and specialized artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services. The Master Key accelerator debuts June 9 at PegaWorld iNspire 2024 as the first in a series of AWS-Pega integration connectors in the making.

Developed by working with both AWS and Pega, SoftServe’s Master Key is designed to enable clients using both companies to connect any existing Pega applications to AWS AI and ML services or other AWS solutions. Combining Pega’s workflow automation with AWS analytics and AI services automates the steps an employee typically takes to validate information as more companies move their data to AWS.

“This ‘Master Key’ is the first step to combine AWS’ and Pega’s capabilities, doubling the methods of automation and AI functionalities available to all users,” said Todd Lenox, SoftServe’s SVP of Global Alliances & Partnerships. “The key allows users to automate even more internal work, freeing additional time to focus on paramount and rewarding tasks, as well as improve the accuracy and quality of their work by accessing a breadth of specialized AI services. As the first marketplace solution available to bridge this innovation between AWS and Pega, it has the potential to generate significantly more ROI for their customers.”

Companies using Pega to create personalized customer experiences, improve productivity, simplify regulatory compliance, and accelerate revenue growth through workflow automation can achieve more using SoftServe’s Master Key to connect insights generated within their AWS environment into their existing Pega application workflows. The key essentially allows Pega developers without AWS integration expertise to securely connect their applications to a large catalog of AWS services using the AWS Signature Version 4 standard, empowering Pega application users to complete more work in less time and with fewer errors.

“Enabling our customers to more easily integrate Pega into their AWS services creates tremendous opportunity for cross-platform value creation,” said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president, global partner ecosystems at Pegasystems. “Imagine seeing a potentially significant increase in automation and business processes. This – or any result gained from improved automation – could translate into more capacity to engage with customers, deepen AI knowledge and skills, or handle other critical priorities and strategic initiatives. SoftServe’s Master Key creates a potent combination for doing more impactful work.”

As one of the inaugural AWS Partners to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency, SoftServe adds another layer of expertise for clients to effectively use and harness the benefits of connecting automation and AI functionalities from both platforms.

SoftServe's Master Key solution accelerator will be available via the AWS Marketplace and Pega Marketplace at the start of PegaWorld iNspire 2024, happening June 9-11 in Las Vegas.



