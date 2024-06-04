Gradle Inc. Launches DPE University to Boost Developer Productivity

The free training platform is designed to help software developers and build engineers get the most out of Gradle and Apache Maven build tools, as well as Develocity

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gradle Inc , a leader in tools and software solutions to foster developer productivity and happiness, launched DPE University . The free training platform is designed to help software developers and build engineers maximize their use of Gradle and Maven build tools, as well as Develocity, Gradle’s developer productivity platform for enterprises. DPE University’s expert-designed courses are on-demand and self-paced, with hands-on exercises to learn how to optimize build system setups, speed up builds and tests, and troubleshoot and collaborate more efficiently.



Developer Productivity Engineering, also known as DPE, is a software development practice that considers developer productivity a technology challenge, rather than an individual performance or people problem. It focuses on prioritizing engineering solutions to address toil and process bottlenecks with the ultimate goal of boosting developer productivity and joy. DPE University is launching with ten foundational courses to help teams embrace DPE and keep up with the latest technology solutions for improving productivity.

“The idea behind creating this free, publicly available educational platform was to support development teams in their pursuit of productivity, whether they use Gradle solutions or not,” said Hans Dockter, founder and CEO of Gradle Inc. “With DPE University, we’re proud to provide the resources and learnings software organizations need to put DPE into practice and strengthen their developer experience.”

All DPE University courses offer certificates upon completion and are suitable for both new and experienced developers, including sessions like “Introduction to DPE” and “Maintaining Optimal Maven Build Cache Performance.” Future courses will cover more advanced use cases and other other build systems such as Bazel and sbt.

To review the current course offerings and start with DPE University, visit https://dpeuniversity.gradle.com .

Gradle Inc. is the company behind the popular open-source Gradle Build Tool, which is downloaded 50 million times a month, and the provider of the leading software solution for improving developer productivity and happiness called Develocity. Gradle is also pioneering the emerging practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) . Elite development teams from companies like Netflix, LinkedIn, ASML, Airbnb, Microsoft, Nasdaq, SAP, and others, practice DPE to deliver quality software more rapidly at scale. They achieve this by leveraging Develocity’s innovative build and test performance acceleration technologies and analytics to proactively improve the reliability of the developer toolchain and make failure troubleshooting more efficient.

