Camtasia 2024 Simplifies Video Creation with Powerful Workflow Enhancements

New Camtasia Essentials, Camtasia Create, and Camtasia Pro product plans package AI video creation tool sets to support creators at all experience levels

EAST LANSING, Mich., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation , an industry leader in visual communication, today released the highly anticipated Camtasia 2024 , the new version of the company’s award-winning, all-in-one screen recording and video editing software. The latest release unveils a powerful new recording engine for higher frame rate and resolution screen capture, while delivering transformative features including AI-powered dynamic captions, new effects, filters, and transitions, as well as heightened asset integrations so users can explore 100+ million professional, royalty-free video assets directly within the editor. These, in addition to other new AI-assisted features, help users push the limits of their creativity and produce content above and beyond their skill level all while reducing editing time.

Camtasia 2024 also introduces three product plans: Camtasia Essentials, Camtasia Create, and Camtasia Pro. In response to long-time user demand, Camtasia Create and Camtasia Pro will offer AI functionality from TechSmith’s text-based audio editor Audiate including text-based video editing, automated audio cleanup, as well as AI-generated scripts and voices. Additionally, all product plans include Camtasia’s innovative AI-assisted Rev workflow introduced in Camtasia 2023, which simplifies and speeds up video creation through quick layout and design choices. For the first time, Camtasia 2024 users can take advantage of this feature with external media sources.



“The updates to Camtasia 2024 are focused on further reducing the friction of the editing process and empowering users to unleash their creativity and go beyond what they thought possible with a video editor,” said Tony Lambert, CTO of TechSmith. “As we continue incorporating advanced AI into Camtasia to achieve this, our new product plans are designed to provide customers with the most cost-effective way to select our breadth of new features based on their unique creative needs.”

Other new Camtasia 2024’s features include:

Dynamic captions: Powered by AI, every word on the screen can be highlighted as it is spoken. With support for many different language options, users choose one of the 8 preset styles or use the properties panel to customize base styles or create unique ones.





Powered by AI, every word on the screen can be highlighted as it is spoken. With support for many different language options, users choose one of the 8 preset styles or use the properties panel to customize base styles or create unique ones. Asset integration: Select assets such as titles, footage, callouts, dynamic backgrounds, music, audio visualizers, and photos directly within the Camtasia editor to get videos done even faster while adding polish.





Select assets such as titles, footage, callouts, dynamic backgrounds, music, audio visualizers, and photos directly within the Camtasia editor to get videos done even faster while adding polish. Visual enhancements: Access dozens of new behaviors, dynamic backgrounds, and audio visualizers for more flexibility in customizing each video for a professional outcome.





Access dozens of new behaviors, dynamic backgrounds, and audio visualizers for more flexibility in customizing each video for a professional outcome. Tiling visual effect: Create custom animated backgrounds with a logo, image, or video repeated in a pattern across your screen. Added flexibility to change sizes and spacing.



A full feature list can be found here .

Camtasia Product Plans

Camtasia Essentials is the base software plan including screen recording, video editing, the Rev workflow, and layouts. Users receive all the same features and functionality that come with the classic version of Camtasia.





is the base software plan including screen recording, video editing, the Rev workflow, and layouts. Users receive all the same features and functionality that come with the classic version of Camtasia. Camtasia Create provides everything in Essentials and adds powerful generative AI features including text-based video editing, AI-generated scripts, automated audio cleanup, and over 200+ AI voices and styles for text narration.





provides everything in Essentials and adds powerful generative AI features including text-based video editing, AI-generated scripts, automated audio cleanup, and over 200+ AI voices and styles for text narration. Camtasia Pro unleashes the full potential of AI, offering everything in Create and unlimited video reviews and collaboration with team members, AI-translated scripts and captions, and over 100M of premium assets to incorporate in videos.



Price and Availability

A one-year subscription of Camtasia Essentials is available now for $179.88 USD from the TechSmith online store and select resellers. Camtasia Create is available for $249.00 USD and Camtasia Pro is $599.99 USD. A free, fully-functional, trial version of Camtasia can be downloaded from the TechSmith website. The software is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

About Camtasia

Camtasia is a user-friendly, all-in-one screen recording and editing solution for developing professional-quality videos without professional expertise. With a rich, expansive, and flexible feature set, Camtasia has the lowest barrier of entry of any recording and editing software, helping users educate, inspire, and excite their audience with professional-quality videos. Its new, intuitive Camtasia Rev workflow guides users through various size, layout, background, effect, and filter choices, empowering users of all skill levels to quickly create professional quality videos. Developed by TechSmith , a market leader in workplace communication solutions, Camtasia is used by more than 34 million people globally, including the majority of Fortune 500 companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. In 2023, Camtasia was rated a top 3 screen and video capture solution by G2’s community of reviewers. For more information, visit www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html

About TechSmith

TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company’s award-winning flagship products, Snagit , Camtasia , and Audiate empower anyone to create remarkable videos and images that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support — making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith’s products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. TechSmith is ranked as a top 10 company in G2’s Fall 2023 report and winner of a 2023 Training Magazine Network Choice Award . Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , and Facebook . For more information, visit www.techsmith.com .