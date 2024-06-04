Stran & Company Secures Multiple Six-Figure, Multi-Year Agreements with Large National and Global Organizations

Customers include a large watercrafts manufacturer and a national pet supply retailer, demonstrating Stran’s ability to meet the needs of diverse customers

Quincy, MA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG; SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has secured six-figure agreements with two industry-leading customers.

First, Stran signed an agreement with one of the world's largest manufacturers of recreational watercrafts, which selected Stran to manage its promotional marketing based in part on its cost-effective solutions and strong track record. Additionally, Stran’s technology infrastructure and ability to quickly deploy a customer landing page to further promote their business were important factors in Stran’s selection.

Second, Stran was selected by a leading pet supply retailer with over two hundred stores around the U.S. as its promotional products manager. Stran’s technology, in-house decoration, and scalable warehousing capabilities were key to Stran’s selection by this customer. This customer also acknowledged the importance of Stran’s creative abilities, wireframe, and site mockups in the selection, as well as Stran’s professionalism and comprehensive offerings.

Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, stated, “We continue to witness strong contract momentum in 2024, evidenced by these significant agreements, and are pleased that each of these customers chose Stran to manage their promotional marketing program with a goal of increasing their market awareness and customer loyalty. Moreover, our goal is to subsequently expand upon these relationships as we demonstrate our capabilities and value, as we have done repeatedly with other customers. Overall, we are gaining significant sales traction and anticipate these new customers will aid in driving our continued strong organic revenue growth over the long-term.”

About Stran

For over 29 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These risks and uncertainties include those which are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com



Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com





