Big 5 Sporting Goods Selects FreedomPay to Transform Commerce Technology

FreedomPay is rapidly enhancing the retail experience for both merchants and customers with industry-leading technologies.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, a global leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, today announces Big 5 Sporting Goods joins the award-winning commerce platform to bring enhanced commerce security and capabilities to their 424 stores across the United States.

“Big 5 is excited to start this new partnership with FreedomPay,” said Michael Shinagawa, CIO & SVP, IT at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. “This collaboration will allow Big 5 to continue its commitment to providing exceptional value and service to its customers.”

The strategic partnership with FreedomPay will give Big 5 Sporting Goods customers a fast, frictionless, and secure checkout experience in-store, enhanced by FreedomPay’s data-driven platform to enable loyalty and incentives for a next level customer experience.

“Together, FreedomPay and Big 5 Sporting Goods are creating a more seamless customer experience,” said Nate Ware, SVP Sales & Digital Development at FreedomPay. “FreedomPay is tapped by the top retail brands around the world to transform payments and we’re excited to partner with Big 5 Sporting Goods to bring a next level experience to their customers.”

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

About Big 5

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, currently operating 424 stores under the “Big 5 Sporting Goods” name. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 12,000 square feet. Big 5’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

Jennifer Tayebi Hill+Knowlton Strategies for FreedomPay jennifer.tayebi@hkstrategies.com