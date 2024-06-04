Nexalin Technology to Present at the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference on June 6th

HOUSTON, TX, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) announced today that it will be participating in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference, that will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024 in New York City.

Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalin is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 6th. The presentation will be webcast live and available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50684 as well as on the Company’s investor relations section of the website at https://nexalin.com/ir-calendar/ .



Management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings throughout the conference with approved investors.

Information and registration for the conference can be found here at MicroCap Rodeo .

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the “Spring into Summer Conference”, it will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact in fo@microcaprodeo.com



About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device was recently approved in Oman and China. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

