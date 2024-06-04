Barfresh Builds on Education Channel Momentum with Additional Major Customer Wins

Company Expands to Additional 542 New School Customer Locations Across Multiple States, Serving Barfresh Products to Over 390,000 Students for Fall



Accelerating Customer Wins to Drive Barfresh’s Projected Record Fiscal Year 2024 Revenue and Year Over Year Margin Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, continued accelerating its education channel growth trajectory, announcing today it has won several new customers in this key sales channel. The Company recently secured 542 new school locations across multiple states, representing a collective population of over 390,000 students. These new school locations will serve a variety of the Company’s products, including its Twist & Go carton and bottled smoothie products, 5:1 100% juice concentrates, and 1:1 bulk easy pour concentrates to their students beginning with the 2024-2025 school term. Over the past month, Barfresh has announced over 3,100 new customer school locations, representing over 2.2 million students, that will be served a range of the Company’s products either on their breakfast menus or a la carte menus. With numerous bids in the education channel currently underway, the Company anticipates announcing a significant number of new customer wins before the 2024-2025 school year commences.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We’re thrilled to announce another wave of significant new customer acquisitions within the education channel. This continued success stems from our strategic efforts to expand national broker coverage, increase production capacity for our popular carton product, and reintroduce our 100% juice concentrate offering. The recent addition of a Vice President of Supply Chain & Co-Manufacturing will be instrumental in onboarding these latest school wins while ensuring sufficient product supply and exceptional service levels as we seek to add a new bottle co-manufacturing partner. These newly secured 542 school locations will offer students a diverse portfolio of healthy beverages thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique needs of the education channel. Securing these accounts showcases the strength of our sales capabilities, the tremendous appeal of our better-for-you product portfolio, and reinforces our runway for continued expansion. Our powerful acquisition pipeline has numerous bids underway to onboard additional schools as Barfresh customers ahead of the 2024-2025 school year. This accelerated pace of new customer acquisitions strategically positions us for record revenue performance and expanded profit margins in fiscal year 2024.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

