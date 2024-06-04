UNICOM Engineering Earns Spot on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

Honor highlights organizations enhancing their capabilities and diversifying their offerings to capitalize on emerging technologies and AI trends

CANTON, Mass., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering, a leading integrator providing application platforms, custom engineering, and lifecycle support services for software technology developers, data center infrastructure, and OEMs worldwide, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked UNICOM Engineering on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.



CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

For nearly three decades, UNICOM Engineering has offered unique and complementary services to assist solution builders in launching applications globally. Our technical expertise and wide range of global services, including solution design, regulatory, system integration, logistics, trade compliance, support, and business analytics, allow us to redefine application deployment and provide our clients with a sustainable competitive edge. Through partnerships with leading technology providers such as Dell Technologies and Intel, we ensure access to the necessary resources when needed.

"On behalf of our team at UNICOM Engineering, we are grateful for the trust, recognition, and opportunity to deliver cutting-edge solutions in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our customers are at the forefront of protecting data, securing environments, and revolutionizing infrastructure with alternative cooling methods to power generative AI workloads," said Rusty Cone, General Manager for UNICOM Engineering. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched value to our customers and motivates us to push the boundaries of what is possible."

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services. We cater to solution providers and OEMs in the global data center, liquid-cooled servers, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. Our products and business solutions are designed to solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. Partnering with UNICOM Engineering allows customers to streamline operations, enhance their competitive edge, and achieve business goals faster. For more information, www.unicomengineering.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

