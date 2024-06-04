Lincoln Tech Will Deliver Workforce Training to Container Maintenance Corporation Technicians

Partnership will help Marino Group subsidiary rapidly grow technician workforce by 2029.

Parsippany, NJ, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has entered into a workforce development partnership with Container Maintenance Corporation (CMC), Inc. Training begins in June at CMC’s main branch in Charleston, SC. The five-year agreement pairs one of America’s premier career training schools with a leader in the $50 billion North American intermodal freight transportation industry*. Specially selected Lincoln Tech instructors will be tasked with delivering the instruction to members of CMC’s existing workforce.

“Lincoln Tech recognizes the critical role that CMC plays in keeping the global shipping industry operating at peak capacity,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “It’s a privilege to have been given the opportunity to help develop the next generation of their workforce. We believe this partnership will go a long way toward helping CMC reach their workforce goals, and it reinforces how industry partners view Lincoln’s excellence in delivering quality training and educational programs.”

CMC’s technicians will be upskilled in advanced technologies working on trailers, shipping containers, and transportation freezers. The aim is for Lincoln Tech to help train approximately 800 CMC technicians over the next five years in eight key competencies: Electrical and Lamps, Tires and Wheels, Axles, Couplers and Hitches, Frames, Suspensions, Brakes, and Welding/Fabrication, as well as General Procedures and Auxiliary Equipment.

CMC’s Charleston location was selected as the primary training site; it is the company’s busiest location and employs more than 250 technicians. Training is intended to upskill CMC workers that will assist in operations across North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. The program will also be offered at CMC branches in Savannah, GA; Wilmington, NC; and Jacksonville, FL; along with 14 satellite locations.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Lincoln Tech this year and develop an extensive training program for our maintenance and repair network across the country,” says Michael Wojnowski, CMC’s Director of Carolina Operations. “Working alongside this organization will allow our team to stay at the top level of service and expectations from our customers and the industry."

CMC will provide the equipment to be used during training, and the program will follow a curriculum recommended by IANA, the Intermodal Association of North America. Lincoln Tech graduates will also have the opportunity to pursue career opportunities with CMC and other companies within the Marino Group. Graduates of Lincoln Tech’s Diesel & Truck Service Technology, Heavy Equipment Maintenance, Welding, Collision Repair and Refinishing, and Automotive Service Technology programs may all qualify for CMC positions.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

