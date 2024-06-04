FW: I 89 S MM92
From: Kunzmann, Ryan
Sent: Tuesday, June 4, 2024 8:07 AM
To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 S MM92
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 S in the area of 92 in Colchester is experiencing delays due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.