La Michoacana Announces Collaboration With Iconic Mexican Soda Brand Jarritos

The Partnership Between Brands Will Bring Jarritos’ Bold Fruity Flavors to The Frozen Paleta Format For The First Time Ever

ONTARIO, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Michoacana, the Mexican-inspired ice cream and frozen treats brand whose refreshing paletas, bolis and vasitos have spread happiness throughout the country for over a quarter century, has introduced an exciting partnership of two iconic brands, bringing the top-selling bold, fruity taste of Jarritos soda to three unique La Michoacana paleta flavors.



The partnership marks the first time that Jarritos flavors will be available in the paleta format, with the frozen treats arriving just in time for summer, bringing icy-fruity refreshment in three of the most popular Jarritos flavors:

Tamarindo (Tamarind): As refrescante as your mami's jugo de tamarindo, this paleta brings back magical recuerdos of childhood. Indulge in the delightful tamarindo flavor, reminiscent of Jarritos, and share the alegría with amigos and familia today.

Mandarina (Mandarin): Brighten up your day with our mandarin-flavored paleta, the perfect balance of sweetness and cítrico. Each bite is like sunshine on a stick, offering a joyful sorpresa for your taste buds.

Piña (Pineapple): Get a taste of paraíso with our pineapple-flavored paleta, brimming with fresh piña chunks. The perfectly tropical delight will transport you to your own little slice of paraíso.



“Our partnership with Jarritos offers our customers something truly authentic and craveable,” said Hyder Raheem, Chief Commercial Officer at Tropicale Foods. “The flavors of their sodas are one of a kind, and our team worked diligently to ensure we captured the essence of each - the tangy tart of the tamarind, the lush sweetness of the pineapple, the citrus of the mandarin. So that the paletas deliver both the authentic Jarritos flavor, with the delicious frozen experience of La Michoacana. A true taste of Mexico.”

La Michoacana is manufactured in California and Texas by Tropicale Foods, and is distributed at thousands of locations across the United States. La Michoacana produces high-quality, authentically delicious paletas, spreading felicidad (happiness) to families across the United States. La Michoacana products feature real ice cream and inclusions like fruit, nuts, and chocolate that you can see and taste in every paleta, bolis, or cup.

About La Michoacana

La Michoacana produces and distributes frozen novelties to retail locations, delivering an authentic paleteria experience at home or on-the-go. La Michoacana has the strongest brand recognition among Mexicans and Latinos—for these consumers, the brand logo brings instant nostalgia and memories of their childhood experiences.

