Kantar and QuestionPro Revolutionize Customer Experience Insights

LONDON and AUSTIN, Tx., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Kantar, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company and QuestionPro, a global leader in survey and research, data and insights services, announce a new partnership focused on improving ‘Voice of Customer’ (VoC) programs and enhancing Customer Experience (CX) strategies through automation, AI and advanced research technologies.



The collaboration combines Kantar’s new Meaningfully Different Experiences (MDX) framework and portfolio of advisory services with QuestionPro’s award-winning survey technology suite. Leveraging AI and machine learning, QuestionPro optimizes the end-to-end research process, from survey creation to customer journeys to closing the loop with customers and analytics. Kantar designs, builds and implements VoC programs that drive better CX and RoI.

“The combination of QuestionPro’s software and Kantar’s new MDX framework, which looks at customer experience and brand holistically, empowers timely and effective decisions on customer journeys and experiences.” says Rob Huijboom, Global Head of CX at Kantar. “Better data from different sources drives better decisions. Partnering with QuestionPro will give researchers and analysts at Kantar an edge.”

"The selection by Kantar validates the high standards we’ve set for quality, innovation and customer service since our founding nearly 20 years ago,” said " Vivek Bhaskaran, Founder & CEO at QuestionPro. “We are confident that we can, together with Kantar, revolutionize the way businesses harness data to drive strategic decision-making and achieve their goals.”

The teams’ first collaborations will center on clients in certain strategic markets.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies, including 98 of the world’s 100 biggest advertisers. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and technology platforms to track how people think and act. We help clients develop the marketing strategies that shape their future and deliver sustainable growth. Kantar has over 800+ CX experts supporting CX Insights, Advisory and VOC platform tech services.

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

