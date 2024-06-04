LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) Enters $100B Coffee Market Acquiring Smyle Coffee in Partnership with Multi-Platinum Rapper-Actor KYLE

Leveraging KYLE’s 4.5M Monthly Spotify Listeners, 6+M Followers and Upcoming US Tour Dates for Promotion to his Superfans



Expanding Subsidiary LiveOne Brands’ Lineup of Celebrity Products

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne Brands, a division of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), a leader in the entertainment landscape, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with multi-platinum rapper and actor KYLE to unveil a new coffee brand, Smyle Coffee. This exciting venture combines the world of music and coffee to create a unique blend with the goal of brewing joy and positivity in every cup.

KYLE, the breakout star with hits like "iSpy (feat. Lil Yachty)" and a successful acting career, is expanding his influence to coffee culture.

"Our mission is to provide premium coffee products without the pretense, designed to start your day with a smile. Smyle Coffee is not just about the coffee; it's about creating a positive impact on mental health," says KYLE.

A portion of the proceeds from Smyle will support mental health charities. KYLE, personally touched by mental health issues within his family, is using Smyle Coffee as a platform to promote awareness and support.

Smyle Coffee will be sold in 12 oz bags, coming soon to SmyleCoffee.com. The brand will also be launching a Smyle Coffee truck in Southern California. Customers can follow @SmyleCoffee on Instagram for updates on availability.

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator- first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

About KYLE

Kyle Thomas Harvey, known mononymously as Kyle and SuperDuperKyle, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Ventura, California. He is best known for his 2016 breakout single "iSpy", which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 2 million+ subscribers on Youtube and 1.8M Instagram Followers, 1.5M followers on TikTok.

For media inquiries, please contact:

LiveOne IR Contact :

Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.

(415) 389-4670

john@liviakis.com

LiveOne Press Contact :

LiveOne

press@liveone.com