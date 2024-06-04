Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,785 in the last 365 days.

4DMT Announces Presentations at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2024 Meeting

• 24-week injection-free subgroup analyses from the Randomized Phase 2 Dose Expansion Stage of PRISM Trial Evaluating 4D-150 in wet AMD patients with severe disease activity and high treatment burden to be presented in oral presentation

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced presentations at the Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) Meeting in Park City, Utah on June 8, 2024.

CTS 2024 Meeting Presentation Details

Panel: Designing Registration Trials with the Latest FDA Guidance
Time: 1:49-2:09 p.m. MDT
Panelist: Robert Kim, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, 4DMT


Scientific Presentation: 24-week Results from the Randomized Phase 2 Dose Expansion Stage of PRISM Trial Evaluating 4D-150 in High Need nAMD Patients
Session: Gene Therapy and Optogenetics
Time: 2:16-2:20 p.m. MDT
Presenter: Carl Danzig, M.D., Rand Eye Institute, Deerfield Beach, FL


Sponsor Talk: 4DMT Corporate Overview
Time: 2:53-2:58 p.m. MDT
Presenter: David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and CEO, 4DMT


Panel: Challenges of Bringing New Treatment Options to Market
Time: 3:40-4:00 p.m. MDT
Panelist: David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and CEO, 4DMT
   

The 4D-150 presentation will also be available on the 4DMT website:
https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing five clinical-stage and two preclinical product candidates, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith
Inizio Evoke Comms
Katherine.Smith@inizioevoke.com

Investors:

Julian Pei
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
Investor.Relations@4DMT.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

4DMT Announces Presentations at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2024 Meeting

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more