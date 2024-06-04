A Revolutionary Twist on Takeout and Delivery with New Twist & Crispy™ Containers from Sabert

Game-changing two-in-one solution cracks the code on keeping foods hot and crispy for over 40 minutes

SAYREVILLE, N.J., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabert Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging, announces the launch of the groundbreaking Twist & Crispy™ containers, designed to ensure that fried foods remain hot and crispy for an extended duration during takeout and delivery. Independent lab testing conducted by Tentamus North America showed that the Twist & Crispy™ containers keep food hot and crispy for up to 40 minutes without degrading—20% longer than competitive packaging options.



Twist & Crispy™ containers feature a unique dual-locking lid that allows for two configurations—a vented position enabling airflow to keep food crispy or a sealed option forming a spill-proof barrier to contain saucier menu items. With a simple twist of the lid, the containers transform between the two modes, providing operators with one multi-functional product that delivers on crispiness, prevents messes and meets the needs of today’s consumers.

"Twist & Crispy™ solves a major problem in takeout and delivery - soggy fried foods that were crispy when they left the kitchen," said Stephny Halstead, Vice President, Marketing and New Product Development at Sabert. “Created in response to consumer demands for packaging that can preserve food quality, our new product design and innovation teams went above and beyond to not only solve the food quality challenge, but to develop a product that could do even more. By consolidating vented and non-vented containers into one versatile solution, Twist & Crispy™ containers can keep menu items crispy or spill-proof while streamlining back-of-house operations and inventory."





Twist & Crispy™ containers are made in the USA and are available in multiple sizes to accommodate varied menu applications.

Key features include:

SKU Consolidation Opportunity : No need to carry separate containers for crispy foods and saucier items.

: No need to carry separate containers for crispy foods and saucier items. Increased Airflow : The containers can keep food crispy for over 40 minutes in the vented locking configuration.

: The containers can keep food crispy for over 40 minutes in the vented locking configuration. Smart and Stackable Design : The textured base elevates food for enhanced crisping and the aesthetic corner ribbing provides added strength for stacking.

: The textured base elevates food for enhanced crisping and the aesthetic corner ribbing provides added strength for stacking. Spill-proof : When in the sealed locking configuration, the containers are spill-proof.

: When in the sealed locking configuration, the containers are spill-proof. Microwaveable & Heat Lamp Safe: The containers can withstand temperatures up to 220°F.



For more information, please visit www.sabert.com.

About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. Founded in 1983, the company is grounded in its purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit www.sabert.com.

Media Contact:

Marie VanAssendelft

mvanassendelft@sabert.com

201-724-6372

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49fd1f7c-4898-4994-a9db-a6d7649fc70d