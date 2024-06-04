The MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge Gala Raises a record-breaking $2,050,000 million for Cancer Research at the MUHC

The MUHC Foundation backs the most innovative cancer researchers in the province. This year’s Le Bal Rouge gala supported the Cancer Research Program of the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre and will make a significant impact on the standard of cancer care in Quebec.

MONTREAL, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drawing on the vibrant cultures of Greece and Italy, Windsor Station was converted into a luxurious Mediterranean getaway that encouraged guests to channel their inner Adonis or Aphrodite and give in to the fantasy of the evening. Le Bal Rouge 2024 raised a record-breaking $2,050,000 million for the MUHC Foundation’s Dream Big. End Cancer campaign to support advancements in precision cancer research at the RI-MUHC’s Cancer Research Program. It brings the grand total in the Dream Big. End Cancer campaign to just over $28.3M! Together, we will end cancer as a life-threatening disease.



“Tonight, we are one step closer to realizing our big dreams for cancer research and care. This is a historic moment in cancer research, made possible by the brilliant scientists and leaders at the RI-MUHC’s Cancer Research Program who are on the cusp of life-changing breakthroughs in cancer treatment. We are so grateful to our dedicated community of supporters, visionaries, and inspiring philanthropists who united under a common cause: to end cancer as a life-threatening disease.”

— Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

The 7th gala since 2016, this year’s Le Bal Rouge recognized the exceptional work of the RI-MUHC’s Cancer Research Program and celebrated physician Dr. Peter Metrakos, Director of the MUHC’s Liver Transplant Program and Leader of the Cancer Research Program at the RI-MUHC. A leader in precision oncology research, he is renowned for identifying pathways to liver metastases and changing the paradigm of care for advanced cancer. Under his leadership, the RI-MUHC’s Cancer Research Program has grown into one of the largest adult cancer research groups in Quebec.

“It was a great privilege to be honoured at the MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge this evening. The RI-MUHC’s Cancer Research Program is revolutionizing care by exploring targeted therapies for various types of cancer and working on non-invasive screening methods like liquid biopsy for early detection, which gives our patients the greatest chance of survival. We couldn’t have done it without the support of the MUHC Foundation and without the generosity of our donors.”

— Dr. Peter Metrakos, Director of the MUHC’s Liver Transplant Program and Leader of the Cancer Research Program at the RI-MUHC

Guests were treated to an unforgettable Mediterranean-inspired meal by renowned Montreal-based chef Armando Arruda, and danced to the upbeat, sultry musical notes of Paul Chacra and 1945 The Band. Along with guests and supporters, the MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge co-chairs, Rosa Trunzo and Kheng Ly, celebrated the achievements of Dr. Metrakos and the RI-MUHC’s Cancer Research Program. Their outstanding leadership was instrumental in the evening’s success.

“The MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge is a testament to the impact our community can have when we come together and dream big. We’re building a world where our loved ones and future generations will have a chance against cancer and supporting our talented health care professionals is a part of our mandate as community leaders. I am very proud to have been part of Le Bal Rouge, and to support the outstanding achievements of the RI-MUHC’s Cancer Research Program.”

— Rosa Trunzo, Senior Vice President and Region Head, Eastern Canada, CIBC

“It has been a great privilege and pleasure to be a part of the MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge, I am so grateful for all the support and trust I have received over the years which allow me to further contribute to the well-being of our community and causes that are dear to my heart such as cancer research.”

— Kheng Ly, Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Brivia Group

The RI-MUHC’s Cancer Research Program is renowned for its collaborative, multidisciplinary team of experts who are leading the way in precision cancer medicine. Already, the program is harnessing the power of two promising new methods of cancer detection: liquid biopsy, or using a patient’s blood to detect cancer cells, and organoids, patient tumours grown in a lab that will allow treatments to be tested before administering them to a patient. Both are on the cusp of being a standard of cancer care and will lead to new ways to diagnose and treat cancers, from ovarian and breast to liver cancer.

“The MUHC Foundation is an incredibly special group of people who are determined to provide some of the world’s best cancer researchers and leaders with the resources they need to do life-changing work. The community support at tonight’s Le Bal Rouge was moving, and all funds raised will support compassionate patient care and breakthrough cancer treatments.”

— Marc P. Tellier, Chair of the MUHC Foundation and Senior Partner, Novacap

“The support of the MUHC Foundation has been transformative for the MUHC. Seeing Montreal’s business community come together at Le Bal Rouge to support cancer research, care and teaching at our institution is incredibly inspiring. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this extraordinary event and for making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”

— Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director, MUHC

Since 2016, the MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge has raised over $8,750,000 million to support innovative research and exceptional care at the MUHC, underscoring the MUHC Foundation’s ability to drive impactful change in Quebec.

Thank you to our sponsors

Brivia Management Inc., CIBC, Air Canada, Merck Canada, Rio Tinto, Matrox, Jack Victor, Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., PBY Capital Limited, AtkinsRéalis, Power Corporation du Canada

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

