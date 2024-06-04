STACK Infrastructure Announces $1.3 Billion in Financing to Further Global Development

Recent funding underscores STACK’s strategic global growth, highlighting alignment with client goals for delivering AI-ready capacity and scalable infrastructure in key markets

DENVER and SINGAPORE, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced a cumulative fundraising of $1.3 billion for development across its global portfolio. This financing, which includes green construction debt refinancing, will further expand STACK’s rapidly growing global footprint of large-scale shell and turnkey campuses. To date, STACK has secured more than $12 billion in financing to further the development of its global portfolio of scalable campuses.



$506 million in green financing will be strategically allocated to expand STACK’s digital infrastructure footprint in the APAC region. Funds for the development of a 180MW campus in Melbourne, Australia will facilitate sustainable solutions integration and enhanced operational efficiency. Sustainability highlights of the data center facilities include onsite solar array for renewable energy generation, a water-efficient cooling system, and EV charging stations. STACK's adoption of sustainable design principles supports the responsible expansion of its global portfolio, amplifying regional investment and employment opportunities.

"This series of financing not only emphasizes our commitment to sustainable practices but also highlights our strategic vision and leadership in the industry," said Preet Gona, CEO, STACK APAC. “Persistence in securing capital for responsible expansion strengthens ongoing investor and client confidence in STACK’s capabilities across key global markets."

In addition to investment in the APAC region, significant funds have been allocated to support STACK’s growing global footprint in its North America and EMEA regions, including:

$350 million in green financing to be used for expansion of a 150MW campus located in Manassas, Virginia.

$301 million in green funds will support further development of a 200MW campus in Loudoun County, Virginia.

$100 million will be used to refinance construction debt, strengthening the financial position for a 420MW campus in Prince William County, Virginia.

$60 million in construction financing will also benefit STACK's EMEA region to support the expansion of a site in Milan, Italy to 25MW.

Our commitment to responsible site selection ensures that our data center campuses not only advance technological capabilities but also enhance local economies and communities. With a history of strategic growth, STACK consistently sets new standards in the industry, offering unparalleled scalability and reliability. Our global presence across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions equips cloud providers and innovators with the infrastructure they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

As a global leader in digital infrastructure, STACK is dedicated to supporting innovation in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other cutting-edge technologies. Current key scaling opportunities include:



