Interpace Diagnostics Announces New Data Analyzing Imbalance of Short Tandem Repeat Alleles for Pancreatic Cancer Detection Published as an ASCO 2024 Abstract

PARSIPPANY, NJ, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Diagnostics®, a subsidiary of Interpace Biosciences® (OTCQX: IDXG), is proud to announce that new data demonstrating the application of advanced sequencing technologies in pancreatic cancer was published as an e-abstract as part of the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.



Abstract e16359 ( asco.org/abstracts ) highlights the evolving landscape of sequencing technologies for analyzing short tandem repeats (STRs) in pancreatic cancer detection.

STRs, alternatively known as microsatellites, function as regulators of gene expression. STRs are prone to hypermutation with alterations correlated to pathogenicity—with allelic imbalance and microsatellite instability observed in diseases such as Huntington's disease, hereditary ataxia, and multiple cancers.

While traditional methods such as capillary electrophoresis (CE) and Sanger sequencing have been the cornerstone for STR analysis, newer tools like second-generation short-read sequencing (NGS) and third-generation long-read sequencing (TGS) offer the potential for high-throughput scaling.

"Understanding the capabilities and limitations of different sequencing platforms is crucial for advancing pancreatic cancer diagnostics," said Nicole Massoll, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Interpace Diagnostics. “Our findings reveal that despite the promise of NGS and TGS for high-throughput analysis, challenges persist in accurately analyzing STRs, particularly in certain regions of interest.”

Syd Finkelstein, MD, Chief Scientific Officer at Interpace Diagnostics, continued, “Our data demonstrate that CE remains the gold standard for analyzing allelic imbalance, with data comparable to long-read TGS. Our data also showed that short-read NGS may not always provide accurate analysis, depending on the region of interest.”

“Our findings highlight the importance of sequencing platform selection for accurate STR analysis in pancreatic cancer detection,” said Jonathan Levine, Ph.D., M.B.A., Senior Director of Assay & Clinical Development at Interpace Diagnostics and an author of the abstract. He continued, “Our research underscores the broader implications of STRs in cancer biology, highlighting their role as epigenetic regulators and opening new avenues for understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying cancer development and progression, not only in pancreatic cancer but also in other cancer types.”

Tom Burnell, Ph.D., President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Interpace Biosciences provided additional comment, “This data firmly supports Interpace Diagnostics' pioneering work with the PathFinderTG® platform and PancraGEN®. Our commitment to provide innovative diagnostic solutions and offer personalized insights for improved patient care remains strong.”

