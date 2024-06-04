Alchemy of Money Inc. Launches “Alchemy AI”: The First CPA-Approved AI Chatbot for Real Estate Professionals

WASHINGTON, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchemy of Money, the nation's only financial services firm exclusively for real estate entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the launch of Alchemy AI , the first CPA-approved AI chatbot specifically designed to assist real estate professionals in decoding and strategizing their taxes and financials. This advanced AI chatbot is currently free to access for any real estate professional.



Alchemy AI is both text and voice-enabled, providing an intuitive and accessible platform that guides users through their financial strategy and tax questions. This revolutionary tool, highly trained with more than 150,000 data points, ensures that every real estate agent has access to expert guidance amidst today's challenging macroeconomic environment.

"With Alchemy AI, we are democratizing access to high-quality financial advice for real estate professionals," said Brandon Green, co-founder and CEO at Alchemy of Money. "Our goal is to empower agents with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate their financial landscape effectively."

As the first CPA-backed free resource of its kind, Alchemy AI offers unparalleled support, ensuring real estate professionals can make informed decisions about their finances. The chatbot's capabilities include:

Real-Time Financial Strategy Guidance : Receive instant, expert advice tailored to the unique financial needs of real estate professionals.

: Receive instant, expert advice tailored to the unique financial needs of real estate professionals. Tax Decoding Assistance : Simplify complex tax queries and strategize for optimal tax outcomes.

: Simplify complex tax queries and strategize for optimal tax outcomes. User-Friendly Interface: Accessible via text and voice, Alchemy AI makes it easy for users to get the information they need, when they need it.



Real estate professionals can access Alchemy AI free online at AlchemyOfMoney.co/ai .

Alchemy of Money offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions tailored to the needs of real estate entrepreneurs, including bookkeeping, tax, payroll, and other financial services. The launch of Alchemy AI is a testament to their commitment to innovation and support for the real estate community.

For more information about Alchemy AI and other services offered by Alchemy of Money, please visit AlchemyOfMoney.co or contact: Media Contact: Nicole Welsh Director, Member Services Alchemy of Money nicole@alchemyofmoney.co