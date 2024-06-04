Chief Justice Raymond Zondo receives lists of members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures, 6 Jun

It is an established practice in South Africa that after the announcement by the IEC of the results of the National and Provincial elections, the IEC hands over the lists of members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures to the Chief Justice who then hands them over to the Secretary to Parliament.

In line with this practice, Chief Justice R M M Zondo will on 06 June 2024 officially receive from the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission the lists of designated members of Parliament (MPs) and members of Provincial Legislatures (MPLs).

The Chief Justice will in turn hand over the National Assembly list to the Secretary to Parliament in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly.

The Chief Justice also transmits the lists of designated members of the Provincial Legislatures to the designated Judges President who will preside over the first sittings of the Provincial Legislatures.

Media is invited to the ceremony to mark the IEC handover of the lists of designated MPs and MPLs to the Chief Justice as follows:

Date: 06 June 2024

Time: 14h00

Place: Constitutional Court, Braamfontein

E-mail: mediaenquiries@judiciary.org.za