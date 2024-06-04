Application Performance Monitoring Market USD 16.1 billion by 2030 fueled by Growing demand for Advancements in AI & ML
APM solutions can predict potential performance issues before they impact users, automate root cause analysis, and provide actionable insightsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Application Performance Monitoring Market size was USD 6.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 16.1 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market has witnessed a significant surge in demand due to the escalating complexities in software systems and the growing reliance on digital platforms across industries. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the critical importance of monitoring and optimizing the performance of their applications to ensure seamless user experiences and maintain competitive edge. This has propelled the APM market to expand rapidly, with vendors offering a diverse range of solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in various sectors. From real-time monitoring of application performance metrics to advanced analytics capabilities, APM tools are empowering organizations to proactively detect and address performance issues, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Moreover, the proliferation of cloud computing and microservices architectures has further fueled the growth of the APM market. As enterprises migrate their applications to the cloud and adopt microservices-based approaches for software development, the need for comprehensive monitoring solutions becomes paramount. APM tools equipped with features such as distributed tracing, container monitoring, and cloud-native support enable organizations to gain visibility into complex, distributed environments and effectively manage the performance of their applications across diverse infrastructures..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Application Performance Monitoring industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Application Performance Monitoring market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
IBM, New Relic, Dynatrace, App Dynamics, Cisco, Splunk Inc., Micro Focus, Broadcom Inc., Elastic search B.V., Data Dog, and other players .
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Application Performance Monitoring market.
It has segmented the global Application Performance Monitoring market
By Component
Infrastructure monitoring
Application monitoring
user experience monitoring
By Deployment Type
On-premises
cloud-based
By Organization Size
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Size Enterprise
By End-User
IT
Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
others
