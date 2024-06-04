Global Baby Drinks Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2031

Baby Drinks Market

Rising awareness of infant nutrition drives substantial growth in the baby drinks market.

The increasing global birth rate and emphasis on early childhood nutrition are significant factors propelling the growth of the baby drinks market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Drinks Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031” the global baby drinks market size was valued at $30,964.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $67,102.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the infant formula segment accounted for approximately 95% of the global market in terms of value.

The Baby Drinks Market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages specifically formulated for infants and toddlers. Baby drinks are designed to provide essential nutrients and hydration to infants and young children, supporting their growth and development during the crucial early stages of life.

The baby drinks market encompasses a wide range of products, including infant formula, toddler milk, fruit juices, flavored water, and other beverages tailored to the nutritional needs of babies and young children. These drinks often contain key nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals, formulated to mimic the composition of breast milk or to provide supplementary nutrition as children transition to solid foods.

Several factors drive the growth of the baby drinks market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing global birth rate, particularly in emerging economies, which leads to a growing population of infants and young children requiring nutritionally adequate beverages. Additionally, rising awareness among parents about the importance of early childhood nutrition and the benefits of fortified and functional beverages for infant health contributes to market growth.

The baby drinks market is segmented based on various factors, including product type, distribution channel, packaging, and geography. Product types in the market include infant formula, follow-on formula, toddler milk, fruit juices, flavored water, and other specialty drinks. These products may be available in various forms, including ready-to-drink bottles, powdered formulas, and concentrated liquids.

Distribution channels for baby drinks include supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, online retail platforms, and specialty baby stores. Packaging formats range from individual serving sizes to bulk containers, with options for single-use bottles, cartons, pouches, and multi-packs designed for convenience and portability.

Geographically, the baby drinks market spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have unique preferences, regulations, and cultural factors influencing the demand for baby drinks and the types of products available in the market.

Key players in the baby drinks market include multinational corporations, dairy and infant formula manufacturers, beverage companies, and specialized baby food producers. These companies invest in research and development, product innovation, marketing strategies, and partnerships with healthcare professionals to develop safe, high-quality, and nutritious baby drinks that meet the needs and preferences of parents and caregivers worldwide.

The baby drinks market is expected to continue growing as parents increasingly prioritize the health and well-being of their infants and young children. Factors such as urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the availability of convenient and affordable baby drink options are expected to drive further growth and innovation in the market.

According to the global baby drinks market trends, the players operating have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their baby drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

⦁ Abbott Laboratories

⦁ Arla Foods amba

⦁ Danone S.A.

⦁ HIPP GmbH & CO. VERTRIEB KG

⦁ NESTLE S.A.

⦁ The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

⦁ Mead Johnson & Company LLC

⦁ The Kraft Heinz Company

⦁ BOBBIE

⦁ Holle Baby Food AG

