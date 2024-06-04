Fish Protein Market Reaches $4.20 Billion by 2026

Fish Protein Market

Allied Market Research predicts steady growth for fish protein market driven by demand in livestock and cosmetic industries.

The rise in demand for fish protein reflects a shift towards healthier and more sustainable dietary choices.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Fish Protein Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the fish protein market size was valued at $3.08 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $4.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, the fish protein concentrate (FPC) segment accounted for more than half of the share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2018.

Fish protein serves as a rich food additive that is extracted from whole fish. Three types of fish protein extracts are available on the market, which include fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). Fish protein is extracted from particular fish species, such as yellowtail amberjack, tuna, anchovy, coho salmon, trout, snapper, tilapia, bluefish, pollock, grouper, sardines, mackerel, cod, haddock, flounder, perch, and halibut. The consumption of fish protein is observed to be higher in the animal feed industry, followed by the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

The growth of global fish protein is primarily driven by factors such as upsurge in demand for fish meal in the livestock industry and the rise in awareness about toxic effects of chemical-based animal feed products. Moreover, alarming increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in fascination among youth to gain muscle mass propel the demand for fish protein. In addition, surge in incidence of poultry diseases boosts the demand for fish protein. This is attributed to the fact that fish meal contains 72% fish protein and helps to increase the resistance power of poultry birds against various diseases, which helps to increase their life span, which, in turn, propels the growth of the global fish protein market. However, an increase in preference for proteins extracted from alternate sources, such as plant-based proteins, due to the high cost of fish protein, a rise in concerns pertaining to storage, and a high transportation cost, restrains the growth of the fish protein market. On the contrary, an upsurge in demand for trendy cosmetics such as nutricosmetics, which contain fish protein, and an increase in the popularity of fish protein among youth are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on geography, Europe held the highest share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global fish protein market. This is attributed to increasing the application of fish protein in animal feed as well as in the in the cosmetic industry. On the other hand, North America held the second-largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the estimated period. This is due to the rise in awareness of fish meal as poultry feed.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Aroma NZ

Bevenovo Co

Apelsa, Guadalajara

Mukka Seafood Industries

BioOregon Protein Limited

Qingdao Future Group

- Nutrifish

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

Scanbio Marine Group

Taian Health Chemical Co., Ltd

The report segments the global fish protein market into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). The applications covered in the study include animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. According to the fish protein market analysis in 2018, the fish protein concentrate segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the adoption of fish meal in the poultry industry. However, the fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the increase in adoption of fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Based on type, the Fish Protein Concentrate (FPC) segment accounted for more than half of the global fish protein market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in health awareness of fish protein and the surge in demand for fish meal as poultry feed. On the other hand, the fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% by 2026. This is due to an upsurge in demand for fish protein in the cosmetic industry. On the basis of the fish protein market forecast, the U.S. accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher expenditure of consumers on animal feed and dietary supplements due to their nutritional benefits.

However, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to the development of the livestock industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. In 2018, depending on application, the animal feed segment held the highest share, accounting for more than half of the global market share. China was the most prominent market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. North America was the dominant region in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global fish protein market share.

