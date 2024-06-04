Daxtra Welcomes Jane Serra as Vice President, Growth Marketing

Business-to-Business Expert to Support Company’s Growing Global Presence

RICHMOND, Va., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra, the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent acquisition ecosystem, today announced the addition of Jane Serra as head of growth marketing. Serra has more than 17 years of B2B experience, with a strong focus on SaaS, AI and automation solutions. She joins Daxtra shortly after its acquisition of the talent acquisition communications hub PivotCX, which has further differentiated Daxtra as the leading provider of candidate-centric recruiting technology for staffing and enterprise companies.



Daxtra can source qualified candidates no matter how unique the job description requirements. The addition of PivotCX to the Daxtra suite of solutions advances candidate engagement through personalized one-on-one communication and instant video interviews.





Serra has a strong record of accomplishments, leading high-performance marketing teams and noteworthy product launches, with a focus on bringing value to her audiences. Working closely with partners, she believes wholeheartedly in the power of ecosystem and community-led growth, connecting people with the content, knowledge, and tools they need to succeed. Most recently, Serra was the vice president of Marketing at Wrk. Earlier in her career, she held similar roles at Justuno, Tinuiti and Pandologic.

Daxtra’s CEO, Terry Baker, said, “Jane understands our industry and has consistently demonstrated her capability to translate product functionality into go-to-market results. She’s joining Daxtra at a momentous time in our company’s growth, and we’re looking forward to her contributions.”

Serra commented, “The talent acquisition technology category is crowded, yet Daxtra has already forged a significant global footprint through its suite of solutions that enable companies to find the right candidates quickly – in almost any language. As part of my return to this space, I’m eager to help recruiters – both staffing and corporate – save time and hire faster.”

She concluded, “Given Daxtra’s recent acquisition of PivotCX, exceptional use of AI and ability to personalize the recruiting process while gleaning actionable insights from relevant data, I am keen to build on our success. With its powerful solutions, Daxtra is well poised to expand and deepen our global presence.”

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with recruitment tech stacks. Headquartered in the U.K., Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

