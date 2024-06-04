HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Returns with New Programs to Showcase Emerging Technologies

Pitchfest, Startup Pavilion and Investor Summit Set to Highlight the Industry’s Next Wave of Innovation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s leading and longest-running event on HR innovation, the Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will return to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from September 24 – 26, 2024. This year’s event promises expanded opportunities for attendees to learn about the latest technologies designed to support HR and business success, including the ever-popular Startup Pavilion, the annual Pitchfest competition and the recently reimagined Investor Summit.



Serving as a launchpad for countless companies over the years, the HR Tech Startup Pavilion allows attendees to see and experience the latest products and solutions to hit the market. The visionary companies in the Startup Pavilion are poised to revolutionize the way HR and talent teams engage today’s workforce and support their organizations. The Startup Pavilion will not only amplify new technologies but also foster the connections and partnerships that will shape the industry's future.

Likewise, the annual Pitchfest competition will bring additional attention to the next big thing in HR technology by providing a platform for startup organizations to quickly pitch their ideas in front of a judging panel and conference attendees. Whether the technology is conceptual, in the pilot phase or fully operational, all participants have an equal chance of winning up to $30,000 in prizes from Randstad. The deadline to apply for Pitchfest is July 22, 2024.

Another unique offering for this year will be the enhanced Investor Summit (formerly the Innovation Summit), which will connect investment-ready companies, from startups to enterprise organizations with nearly 100 investors. Over two days, the Investor Summit will include detailed pitch sessions, discussions on the latest investment trends and opportunities for one-on-one meetings between participants.

George LaRocque, Investor Summit Chair and founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech, shared, “At a time when being strategic really counts, the HR Technology Conference’s Investor Summit is the most significant investor gathering in this sector. By bringing HR and work tech companies together with active industry investors to network and learn about each other, we are making direct connections possible and providing a forum for deal-making. This is an immensely important step towards the success of any organization, especially those getting their start at HR Tech.”

With regard to the focus of this year’s event, Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, said, “As an industry, HR tech is constantly evolving to meet the needs of today’s people leaders and their organizations. Recognizing this, the HR Technology Conference provides opportunities for organizations at all stages to be seen by our attendees. Our Startup Pavilion, Pitchfest and Investor Summit are just a few examples of the experiences we’re delivering for 2024 – there’s much more to come.”

Registration for the Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is open. To take advantage of current rates, please visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting an online event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

