GSIQ bolster the senior leadership offering with the appointment of Frank Saez as Chairman
Built on our combined expertise and ability to truly understand client business goals and aspirations GSIQ is primed to make a real impact in this sector.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, GSIQ has announced the high-profile appointment of Frank Saez as its new Chairman. Saez, a renowned leading authority in global sports business analysis and research, brings over 25 years of consolidated experience, leadership and ambition to GSIQ as part of the exciting growth plans.
— Frank Saez, Chairman GSIQ
Frank Saez, Chairman GSIQ says, “I’m delighted to be announced as Chairman of GSIQ, a new global boutique data intelligence agency that promises to redefine the role of integrated data and human insights within the sports and sponsorship industry.”
Throughout his distinguished career Saez has demonstrated success at the highest level, founding market-leading research agencies and collaborating with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, sports rights holders and sponsors, including Rolex, Emirates and ATP.
Saez joins former YouGov Sport cohort, GSIQ Co-founders Charlie Dundas and Josh Marcus, and Managing Partner Joseph Eapen, to reestablish their winning collaboration and redefine the client-agency relationship in the sports and sponsorship industry with human backed intelligence analysis.
On reconnecting with Dundas, Marcus and Eapen, Saez adds, “It will be my absolute pleasure to work with industry leaders Charlie, Josh and Joseph once again as part of the growing senior leadership team, as they combine their infinite expertise and experience to create a nimble, client-centric corporate structure and culture, specialising in the provision of bespoke solutions to leading rights owners, brands and decision makers.”
The appointment of Frank Saez affirms the ambition and commitment of GSIQ to improve the client experience and empower them through success. Saez adds, “built on our combined expertise and ability to truly understand client business goals and aspirations GSIQ is primed to make a real impact in this sector.”
Charlie Dundas, Co-founder GSIQ adds, “Frank’s appointment is a huge milestone for GSIQ and our plans to establish our position as a reliable, results and relationships driven market leader in the industry. Frank is a visionary that drives innovation and inspires excellence - his invaluable expertise raises GSIQ to the next level.”
Learn more about GSIQ at https://gsiq.biz/
James Haseltine
email us here
Trippant