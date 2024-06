Carbon Revolution Appoints Industry Veteran Alia Comai as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead the Sales and Strategic Partnerships

GEELONG, Australia, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) (the “Company”), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and the leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology automotive carbon fiber wheels, is proud to announce the appointment of Alia Comai as Chief Revenue Officer, to lead the Company’s sales organization and continue developing global strategic partnerships.



Comai brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the automotive sector, where she has held several pivotal leadership roles across product development, manufacturing, international business operations, program management, quality and sales.

“Alia will take the lead in driving the company’s efforts to grow and expand the company's sales revenue and market presence by shaping the company's sales direction, establishing and building customer relationships, fostering strategic partnerships, and maximizing opportunities for revenue generation” said Jake Dingle, CEO of Carbon Revolution. “Alia brings with her a proven track record of driving revenue expansion and developing strategic partnerships, particularly in the new technology space. She will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and connections to Carbon Revolution.”

Before joining Carbon Revolution, Comai served as Vice President and General Manager - North America at Questar, where she was responsible for regional business growth and developed marketing strategies to promote the company, its products, and services, significantly driving partnerships and scale in the region.

Prior to Questar, Comai served as Vice President of Neapco Electronics Technology, an Automotive Tier-1 company, where she led a newly established division focused on developing advanced technologies.

Before her tenure at Neapco, Comai served as President and General Manager of the automotive branch of Ofilm USA Co., Ltd. She was pivotal in forming the division upon her arrival, rapidly growing Ofilm from a nascent Tier One automotive supplier to securing significant business with major OEMs within just three years.

Comai began her distinguished career as a product development engineer at Chrysler and subsequently held progressive, cross-functional roles with leading Tier-1 automotive suppliers such as Magna, Nippon Seiki, and Bosch over a twenty-year span. Her deep industry knowledge and strategic approach have made her a respected partner in the automotive community.

About Carbon Revolution plc

Carbon Revolution plc (Nasdaq: CREV) is the parent of Carbon Revolution Pty Ltd, an early-stage growth company which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world’s most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.

For more information, visit carbonrev.com

