Secure Logistics Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2032

secure logistics market

Logistics refers to the handling and supervision of the movement of materials, resources, goods, & information from its origin to its destination or consumption

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟖𝟕.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟗𝟏.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. Logistics has an essential role to play in every industry as it helps in the distribution of packaged goods to their final destination. Secure logistics are used for the distribution of products having high value such as cash logistics, diamonds & gemstones, advanced, and sophisticated technology.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global secure logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

PlanITROI, Inc., Lemuir Group, GardaWorld, Prosegur, CargoGuard GmbH, SECURE LOGISTICS LLC, Brink's Incorporated, CMS, Securitas AB, Allied Universal

Based on type, the static segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global secure logistics market revenue. However, mobile is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to secure mobility offered by the segment. The normal vehicles are not utilized, instead armored vehicles with advanced security systems are used for transportation. Similarly, air cargo services are also offered in the mobile logistics solutions where the precious cargo is shipped with the help of an aircraft. The goods are transported to the longer distances in less time and movement to international locations is also viable.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to heavy investment on the rail network or freight corridor for the movement of goods and packages in the Asia- Pacific region. For instance, in June 2022 the Indian government invested $245 million to improve the railways infrastructure. Similarly, China is also developing rail network across middle-east and to the Europe, and signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's authorized economic operators, China, and the EU. These developments are expected to drive the growth of secure logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

These equipment are expensive to purchase, maintain, and upgrade. The secure logistics market companies should also have proper authorization and certification for the use of these equipment and weapons. Many firms also research and develop their own solution based on the client’s package and demands. All these security measures and developments increase the cost of the overall service provided by the secure logistics firms. Paying such high costs makes the service inaccessible to many businesses and individuals.

Based on mode of transport, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global secure logistics market revenue. However, railways are projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to dedicated and controlled tracks of the railways that can be easily tracked with the integration of GPS tracking and monitoring system. The bulk movement of the cargo or package reduces the overall cost of movement and in many cases can be more cost effective than the road transport of the package. Such capability of the railways is expected to boost the growth of the market.

