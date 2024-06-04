Patheous Health, Inc. Expands Onsite Dysphagia Imaging Footprint with the Acquisition of DiagnosTEX, LLC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Patheous Health, Inc., a leader in onsite dysphagia healthcare, announces the acquisition of DiagnosTEX, LLC, the leading modified-barium swallow (“MBS”) dysphagia imaging provider in the Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas market and surrounding areas.
With this acquisition, Patheous Health expands the company’s footprint for onsite MBS and Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) dysphagia imaging services for skilled nursing facilities, home health patients, and adds new outpatient MBS adult and pediatric imaging services.
Patheous Health CEO Michael Peck said, “Joining forces marks a significant milestone for both companies.” Mr. Peck added “Uniting with DiagnosTEX further’s Patheous Health’s mission to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare for patients impacted by swallowing impariments and dysphagia related complications. Ronda Polansky and Pam Ragland have built a tremendous business, and we are excited to have the DiagnosTEX team join Patheous Health.”
Patheous Health COO Correy Trupp emphasized, “This acquisition aligns with our experienced team and our commitment to deliver comprehensive dysphagia care solutions. The DiagnosTEX team adds to our capabilities to be patient-centric and impact our patients access to care and reduce healthcare costs.”
DiagnosTEX Co-owners Ronda Polansky and Pam Ragland expressed their pride in the team and the quality MBS service that they built over the last twenty years at DiagnosTEX. Ronda affirmed, “Patheous Health will continue to provide quality imaging dysphagia services to senior care clients and accelerate our newly launched pediatrics patient solution.”
This marks Patheous Health’s eighth acquisition since 2020. The Patheous Health service area covers eighteen states and is the largest onsite dysphagia imaging provider in the U.S.
About DiagnosTEX
DiagnosTEX, LLC located in North Richland Hills, Tex. has been providing mobile dysphagia imaging services since 2003. They specialize in onsite modified-barium (MBS) swallowing studies and are a leading resource for senior and pediatric dysphagia care.
About Patheous Health
Patheous Health, Inc. is a leader in onsite dysphagia healthcare offering MBS and FEES imaging services. The company’s mission is to improve dysphagia healthcare options, increase access to care, and provide education and mentorship. The company stands at the forefront of the industry driving positive change and improving patient outcomes. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., and is private equity backed.
Laura Sanderson
With this acquisition, Patheous Health expands the company’s footprint for onsite MBS and Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) dysphagia imaging services for skilled nursing facilities, home health patients, and adds new outpatient MBS adult and pediatric imaging services.
Patheous Health CEO Michael Peck said, “Joining forces marks a significant milestone for both companies.” Mr. Peck added “Uniting with DiagnosTEX further’s Patheous Health’s mission to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare for patients impacted by swallowing impariments and dysphagia related complications. Ronda Polansky and Pam Ragland have built a tremendous business, and we are excited to have the DiagnosTEX team join Patheous Health.”
Patheous Health COO Correy Trupp emphasized, “This acquisition aligns with our experienced team and our commitment to deliver comprehensive dysphagia care solutions. The DiagnosTEX team adds to our capabilities to be patient-centric and impact our patients access to care and reduce healthcare costs.”
DiagnosTEX Co-owners Ronda Polansky and Pam Ragland expressed their pride in the team and the quality MBS service that they built over the last twenty years at DiagnosTEX. Ronda affirmed, “Patheous Health will continue to provide quality imaging dysphagia services to senior care clients and accelerate our newly launched pediatrics patient solution.”
This marks Patheous Health’s eighth acquisition since 2020. The Patheous Health service area covers eighteen states and is the largest onsite dysphagia imaging provider in the U.S.
About DiagnosTEX
DiagnosTEX, LLC located in North Richland Hills, Tex. has been providing mobile dysphagia imaging services since 2003. They specialize in onsite modified-barium (MBS) swallowing studies and are a leading resource for senior and pediatric dysphagia care.
About Patheous Health
Patheous Health, Inc. is a leader in onsite dysphagia healthcare offering MBS and FEES imaging services. The company’s mission is to improve dysphagia healthcare options, increase access to care, and provide education and mentorship. The company stands at the forefront of the industry driving positive change and improving patient outcomes. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., and is private equity backed.
Laura Sanderson
Patheous Health
pr@patheoushealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram