Discover the $WUSD (Worldwide USD) Listing on XT

XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of WUSD (Worldwide USD) on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the WUSD/USDT trading pair started from 10:00 on 2024-05-30 (UTC).









WUSD is an erc-20 token deployed on the Ethereum layer-1 blockchain with an approximate total supply of 91 million tokens. WUSD represents a significant advancement in the realm of stablecoins. Engineered with a focus on stability, security, and transparency, WUSD stands out by leveraging state-of-the-art blockchain technology to ensure that every token remains pegged to the value of the US dollar. This meticulous attention to coding precision ensures that WUSD maintains its value consistently, providing users with a reliable and predictable digital asset for their transactions and savings.

WUSD is designed to facilitate rapid transaction processing, reducing delays and enhancing user experience. This makes WUSD not only a stable but also an efficient means of conducting digital transactions.



Transparency is another cornerstone of the WUSD . The development team has implemented comprehensive auditing mechanisms that allow for real-time monitoring and verification of all token-related activities. This transparency fosters trust within the WUSD community and ensures compliance with regulatory standards. Users can rest assured that the value of their WUSD holdings is consistently backed and verified, reinforcing the cryptocurrency's position as a dependable stablecoin.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT, expressed his thoughts about the listing of WUSD on the platform. He stated, "We are thrilled to welcome WUSD to XT.com. As a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, WUSD provides our users with a reliable and stable digital asset that aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering secure and innovative trading options. The integration of WUSD enhances our portfolio, providing a valuable tool for traders seeking stability amidst the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. We believe that WUSD will play a crucial role in broadening the accessibility and adoption of digital currencies worldwide."

The “Worldwide USD” project, now proudly listed on XT, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of stablecoins. Designed as a digital currency pegged to the US dollar, WUSD offers unparalleled stability in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. This stability makes it an ideal choice for both everyday transactions and long-term investments, providing a secure digital alternative to traditional fiat currencies.

The vision behind Worldwide USD is to create a universally accessible financial tool that simplifies and democratizes global commerce. By ensuring that WUSD is pegged to the US dollar, the project offers a stable store of value that can be used across borders without the typical exchange rate risks associated with traditional currencies. This opens up new opportunities for international trade and remittances, allowing users to transact with confidence and ease.

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



