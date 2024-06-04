ProcessMaker and Lucid Software Announce Partnership and Integration to Streamline Business Process Automation

Durham, North Carolina, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a leader in business process intelligence and automation, has partnered with Lucid Software, the maker of the intelligent diagramming application Lucidchart, to bring the power of visual diagramming and business process automation together to help businesses accelerate Process Automation. Both companies have built a fluid integration between platforms, enabling users to directly import business process diagrams from Lucidchart into ProcessMaker. Teams can now use the collaborative process diagram tools and text generated processes from Lucidchart and then automate their workflows directly in ProcessMaker.

With the new ProcessMaker integration, organizations convert their meticulously designed Lucidchart diagrams into fully functional business processes. With the press of a button, a user automatically generates all necessary assets, including forms, scripts, and system connectors, to operationalize the designed processes. The ProcessMaker-Lucidchart integration bridges the gap between process design and process automation, offering an end-to-end solution that accelerates the implementation of business processes, enhances accuracy, and significantly reduces time-to-value.

Key Capabilities

Seamless Import: Transfer business process diagrams from Lucidchart to ProcessMaker with a single click.

Automatic Asset Generation: Automatically create forms, scripts, and other essential assets required to execute the process as designed.

Streamlined Process Implementation: Quickly move from process design to execution, dramatically reducing development time and effort.

Enhanced Collaboration: Foster closer collaboration between business analysts, process designers, IT departments, and developers, ensuring a unified approach to business process management.

Scalable Solutions: Whether for simple, repetitive processes or large complex processes, , this integration provides scalable solutions that grow with your business needs.

The partnership between ProcessMaker and Lucidchart signifies a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of business process management. By leveraging the strengths of both platforms, this integration offers a comprehensive toolset for organizations looking to optimize their process design and automation strategies.

Alex George, CEO of ProcessMaker, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Lucidchart represents a significant leap forward in our mission to simplify process automation for businesses everywhere. By integrating Lucidchart's robust design capabilities with ProcessMaker's automation expertise, we're offering a truly transformative solution that will redefine how organizations approach process management."

"This integration with ProcessMaker unites our strengths to forge a path towards more intuitive and seamless process automation," said Blake Bohacek, Director of Product Management at Lucid Software. "At Lucid, we've always believed in the power of visual collaboration to clarify complexity, and by integrating Lucidchart with ProcessMaker, we're not just bridging the gap between diagramming and process execution; we're also empowering teams to bring their operational visions to reality with greater speed and precision."

The ProcessMaker and Lucidchart integration is available now, offering an unparalleled solution for businesses seeking to enhance their process efficiency and effectiveness. For more information on how to leverage this integration within your organization, please visit www.processmaker.com and www.lucidchart.com.

About ProcessMaker:

ProcessMaker is a leading provider of business process automation and intelligent document processing solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, ProcessMaker's mission is to help businesses of all sizes streamline operations, increase productivity, and drive growth. For more information, visit www.ProcessMaker.com.

About Lucid Software:

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark, and Lucidscale—teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

Terry Fortescue ProcessMaker teresa.fortescue@processmaker.com