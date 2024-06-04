Mercury Marine Launches the Avator™ 75e and 110e Outboards, Expanding the Range of its Award-Winning Electric Propulsion Series to Power Bigger Sustainable Adventures on the Water

FOND DU LAC, Wisc., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following successful previews earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today officially launched the Avator™ 75e and 110e electric outboards. These new models are the latest to join Mercury’s all-electric propulsion lineup, which also includes the Avator 7.5e, 20e and 35e outboards.

Since its launch in 2023, Mercury’s Avator electric propulsion series has won multiple design and innovation awards in both the marine and electronics industries. Most recently, the Avator 20e and 35e received 2024 CES Innovation Awards in the Sustainability, Eco-Design and Smart Energy category as well as 2024 Boating Industry Top Products Awards.

“We are proud of all the recognition we have received for our Avator electric outboards to date, and we are excited to introduce our most powerful new models yet,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “The 75e and 110e electric outboards are well-suited for powering a variety of vessels, including pontoons, runabouts, skiffs and RIBs, providing more people with a user-friendly, sustainable boating experience.”

Powerful performance

Featuring Avator’s industry-first transverse flux motor technology, which delivers instant torque and reliable, efficient power, the new 75e generates 7500 watts at the prop shaft, which converts to 10 horsepower. The 110e generates 11000 watts at the prop shaft, which converts to 15 horsepower.

Both models are available with digital remote controls for boats with console steering. The 75e is also available with a multi-function tiller handle. The standard power tilt system also makes it easy to raise or lower the outboard for maximum efficiency or to operate in shallow water.

Batteries and charging

The new outboards connect to an Avator 5400 Power Center, which facilitates seamless battery integration, offering the flexibility of connecting up to four rugged, weather-sealed Avator 5400Wh lithium-ion batteries for extended range and runtime. A Mercury Authorized Dealer can help customers select the right number of batteries and configure the Avator electric propulsion system to fit their boat.

The Power Center delivers convenient, single-point charging for multiple batteries simultaneously. Boaters can choose their own charging time: The portable 520W Avator charger will recharge two depleted 5400Wh batteries in approximately 20 hours, while the 1050W charger can cut charge time by more than 50 percent (requires an AC-compliant inlet and breaker).

All Avator models come with a standard intelligent digital display that enables operators to monitor speed, range in terms of time or distance remaining, battery level, power output, and alerts on a full-color screen optimized for readability in all light conditions. There are two mounting options for the digital display on the 75e and 110e remote console configurations: flush-mount or pedestal mount. On the 75e tiller model, the display is integrated into the outboard for quick and easy viewing.

Connectivity

The Avator 75e and 110e come with a pre-installed Mercury SmartCraft® Connect module that connects the outboard wirelessly to the Mercury Marine app on a smart device. The app can monitor range, battery state of charge and other performance data. It provides a GPS map with visualized range estimates for planning trips. Users can customize the app to send them alerts and descriptive text notifications. Boaters can track their reduced carbon footprint based on estimated emissions avoided while boating with the Avator electric outboard.

Commitment to sustainability

The Avator program continues Mercury’s commitment across all product lines to redefine marine propulsion in ways that leave a positive impact on the environment. Avator outboards transform the boating experience by making boating possible with no exhaust fumes and zero direct emissions. Each electric outboard is also crafted with many components that are recyclable or reusable.

For more information about Avator electric outboards, visit mercurymarine.com/Avator .

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.

