Early Signals by WOO X: BTC Holds Strong Support at $67,136, as Basenji Token Surges 72%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X Research, the analysis team of the global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform WOO X , is pleased to share its latest market insights on the current trends in the crypto landscape.



Market Overview:

BTC’s 4-hour MA140 continues to rise, currently at $67,136. If this level holds, it is considered valid short-term support. BTC volatility is slowly increasing. The key focus is the U.S. unemployment and non-farm payrolls data, and their impact on BTC price on June 7th. The BTC adjustment that started on March 15 is expected to end, as traders await BTC's direction.

BTC Spot ETF:

As of June 4th, data shows a total net inflow of BTC spot ETFs at $13.96 billion, with a single-day net inflow of $105 million and a single-day trading volume of $677 million. ETF net assets account for 4.36% of BTC market value. Key observations:

GBTC: No single-day net outflow, cumulative net outflow of $18 billion, single-day trading volume of $198 million, current asset net value of $19.71 billion.

FBTC: Single-day net inflow of $77 million, cumulative net inflow of $9 billion, single-day trading volume of $262 million, current asset net value of $11.42 billion.

ARKB: Single-day net inflow of $11 million, cumulative net inflow of $2 billion, single-day trading volume of $110 million, current asset net value of $3.27 billion.



Notable Token Increases:

Basenji (72% increase in one day): A meme token built on the Base ecosystem, inspired by the hunting dogs of the Egyptian Pharaohs, known for their intelligence and hunting abilities. Current on-chain liquidity is $1.23 million, market value $10.44 million, and 24-hour trading volume $800,000.



WOLF (60% increase in one day): Created by Furie in the 2005 comic series "Boys' Club" on MySpace. The half-human, half-wolf character LANDWOLF also first appeared in this comic. Current on-chain liquidity is $1.41 million, market value $61 million, and 24-hour trading volume $2.25 million.



BRETT (30% increase in one day): A meme token from Matt Furie's 2005 comic "Boys' Club", featuring Pepe and his three friends. Brett is a frog who loves dancing, fashion, and hats. Current on-chain liquidity is $13.08 million, market value $1.19 billion, and 24-hour trading volume $7.96 million.



PONKE (15% increase in one day): The IP image is a combination of a monkey and PEPE, with a total token supply of 555 million, issued on Solana. The token has recently shown counter-trend performance, rebounding 40% from the bottom, with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.16 million.



SLP (15% increase in one day): The gaming sector speculation is rotating quickly. Today's main gainers include PYR, ILV, and SLP. Close attention to the sustainability of funds in top projects and whether older projects have funds for explosive growth to become the highest marks in the sector, driving overall gaming sector speculation.



To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.