Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Duque admitting that former President Duterte ordered the transfer of P47.6 billion in COVID-19 funds from the DOH to the PS-DBM

I am not surprised by former Secretary Duque's revelation.

Since Duque made this statement under oath, former President Duterte should be included in the investigation, especially since it can be proven that he was introduced to Pharmally officials by Michael Yang, his special adviser, in 2017.

Duterte should, at the very least, explain the policy considerations that resulted in his directive to Sec. Duque.

As the Ombudsman continues its Pharmally probe, I trust that it will take this revelation into account.

Pasasaan ba at gugulong din ang hustisya at mapapanagot lahat ng lumustay sa pera ng bayan lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya.