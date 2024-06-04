Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Bolsters Global Service with New Hong Kong Data Center

SHENZHEN, China, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), a premier provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, has expanded its global infrastructure with the addition of a new data center in Hong Kong. This latest deployment for its cutting-edge customer engagement platform, EngageLab, marks the fourth node in Aurora's worldwide network, joining existing facilities in Singapore, Virginia (USA), and Frankfurt (Europe). This strategic expansion is poised to significantly enhance Aurora's service capabilities throughout the Asia-Pacific region, further supporting its growing international clientele and user base.



For more information about EngageLab, please visit: https://www.engagelab.com/

With the rapid growth in global data exchange, international clients are imposing increasingly stringent requirements around data security and compliance. The selection of data center nodes for customer engagement services not only impacts data access speeds and user experience, but also directly correlates to data compliance and security assurances.

Multi-data center deployment allows business clients to distribute applications and data across geographically dispersed facilities within the same organization. This distributed storage model ensures data redundancy and reliability, minimizing the risks of data loss or corruption. Furthermore, the physical proximity of data centers to end-users affects communication latency when accessing the EngageLab platform. By strategically selecting the nearest data center, Aurora Mobile can effectively reduce latency and enhance the user experience, facilitating faster access and utilization of its services.

In addition, multi-data center deployment empowers enterprises to better comply with diverse data security and regulatory requirements across different countries and regions, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to expand its global service footprint, by continuing to invest in and develop its worldwide network data centers. Auroral Mobile aims to ensure clients can select the most suitable data center that aligns with their business requirements, thereby enhancing its capability to serve an increasingly international client base and global user community.

About EngageLab by Aurora Mobile

EngageLab, by Aurora Mobile, is a customer engagement platform dedicated to providing global enterprises with comprehensive message notification capabilities. It enables more granular targeting strategies, lower messaging costs, higher delivery rates, and improved user conversion. By continuously delivering stable, efficient customer engagement and MarTech services across omnichannel, EngageLab has established a leading market position. It collaborates with hundreds of top-tier companies across industries, including technology, internet, mobile, video, media, automotive, finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. Its client footprint currently spans 16 countries and regions worldwide.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact: Aurora Mobile Limited E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn