Fire Drill at the Public Prosecutions Office Building

MACAU, June 4 - A fire drill will be conducted between 09:05am and 09:35am on Thursday, 6 June 2024 at the Public Prosecutions Office Building (Edifício do Ministério Público, Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, no. 683). During the drill, temporary traffic control will be carried out at neighboring streets and public services at the Building will be adjusted. We ask for your kind attention.
