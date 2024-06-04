Vascular Embolization Market Updates : Asia-Pacific Region is Predicted to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2021-2031

Vascular Embolization Market

On the basis of product, the embolic agents segment was highest contributor to the vascular embolization industry in 2021.

Region wise, North America has the highest vascular embolization market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vascular embolization market was valued at $3. 7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7. 8 billion by 2031, at a compounded annual growth rate of 7%. 7% to the year 2031 from the year 2022.

Vascular embolization is also known as occlusion is a treatment by cutting off blood supply to an abnormal tissue area or a tumor. It can be used to treat many illnesses for example brain aneurysms, tumors for example fibroid tumors of the uterus, growing growths within the circulatory system, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) in the brain and spinal column.

The driving forces of the global vascular embolization market include rising rate of vascular disease and developments in the vascular embolization treatment and products. Higher demand for minimal invasive procedures is expected to help the market grow over the next few years. Besides, it is anticipated that vascular embolization equipment demand will grow due to the rising liver cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma rates, increased success rate of embolotherapy operations, and a low risk of post-operative complications. This will lead to more product launch such as Embolx Inc. , a manufacturer of microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures, announced a limited release of its Sniper balloon occlusion micro catheter in the European market, thus driving vascular embolization market analysis in forecast.

Moreover, the healthcare industry in emerging economies is growing rapidly owing to increased need for advanced health care services, increased government spending in different countries for the development of health care industry, and development of medical tourism industry in emerging countries. As such, all these factors are expected to generate potential market growth prospects.

In addition, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA have been identified as the regions that are going to experience tremendous growth in near future due to improvement of healthcare system, affordability, and other factors such as increased rates of chronic diseases and others. As a result, these factors are presumed to offer many prospects for the expansion of the market in the developing world.

Based on the product type, the embolic agents segment held the largest share in the vascular embolization market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming future owing to the high availability and new product developments and approvals for its products. Based on the application, the neurology segment held the largest share in the market in 2021 due to the incidences of brain aneurysm. Nonetheless, oncology is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate in the vascular embolization market from 2022 to 2031 as a result of increasing cancer cases.

On the basis of end user, it was further bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, which held the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the analysis period owing to the rise in prevalence of oncology, neurology, nephrology disorders, and preference for minimally invasive procedures.

On the basis of region, the vascular embolization market held the largest market share in North America in 2021 and will continue to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period due to preference for minimum invasive procedure and high level of developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have highest compounded growth rate between 2022 and 2031 due to increased prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in healthcare expenditure.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔-

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

DEPUY SYNTHES (J&J MEDICAL DEVICES)

BALT

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

TERUMO CORPORATION

STRYKER CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC PLC

COOK MEDICAL

KANEKA CORPORATION

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the vascular embolization market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing vascular embolization market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the vascular embolization market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global vascular embolization market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

