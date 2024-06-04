World Metrology Day 2024

SLOVENIA, June 4 - 20 May 2024 is World Metrology Day, a celebration marking 149 years since the signing of the Metre Convention in Paris, France in 1875. This year's theme is 'We measure today for a sustainable tomorrow'.
UNESCO officially recognises 20 May each year as UNESCO International Day. This designation opens new avenues to promote metrology, aligning with UNESCO’s mission to construct a better world through science and education.
