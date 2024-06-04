IG Group Has Fully Integrated the Relay42 Customer Data Platform to Power Customer Acquisition and Prepare for the Future of Cookieless Advertising

AMSTERDAM, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IG Group, a leading global provider of online trading and investment services, has selected Relay42, a leading European Customer Data Platform, as its preferred CDP. With this strategic partnership, IG Group aims to fully harness the power of customer data to deliver a holistic customer experience across both owned and paid channels, significantly enhancing their marketing performance.



A key factor in the decision was Relay42's readiness to guide marketing teams in navigating the imminent demise of third-party cookies. By partnering with Relay42, IG Group aims to establish a robust first-party data foundation, driving customer acquisition and ensuring ongoing personalization and effectiveness of their digital advertising programs in a cookieless world.

IG Group's marketing team has now fully integrated Relay42 into their marketing ecosystem. The onboarding process fostered a cross-departmental collaboration, including paid media, CRO, data analytics, and owned media, empowering the marketing team to break down traditional channel silos and create holistic experiences at every step of the customer journey.

"We are excited to partner with Relay42 as our Customer Data Platform solution," said Manuel Barbero, Global Head of Acquisition & Media at IG Group. "At IG Group, customer centricity is key in everything we do. Relay42’s solution will allow us to minimize the impact of third-party cookie loss whilst unlocking the potential of customer data from across the organization to enhance our segmentation and activation strategy. This is critical across our performance marketing and CRM functions, where effective retargeting and personalization capabilities are key to driving our commercial and customer engagement goals."

"We are thrilled to be selected as IG Group's Customer Data Platform provider," said Tomas Salfischberger, CEO and founder of Relay42. "IG Group's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to supporting IG Group’s marketing team in harnessing the power of data to achieve their strategic objectives."

About Relay42

Relay42 is an Orchestration Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers businesses to create meaningful customer relationships by utilizing smart technology to transform fragmented interactions into seamless journeys. Relay42 gives businesses the freedom, flexibility, and agility to build sustainable customer relationships, using valuable customer data as a baseline.

Contact: Kalina Dancheva Brand & Communications Manager, Relay42 k.dancheva@relay42.com