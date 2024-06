AZERBAIJAN, June 4 - From Luis Lacalle Pou, President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of Independence Day, on behalf of the Uruguayan people, the Government of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, and myself, please accept our sincerest congratulations...

01 June 2024, 12:23