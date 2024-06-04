Cantourage introduces first Argentinian cannabis company to the German market
Cantourage Group SE (HIGH:HIGH)BERLIN, GERMANY, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter “Cantourage,” ISIN: DE000A3DSV01, www.cantourage.com/en), a leading European company for the production and distribution of medical cannabis, and Patagonia Heritage (www.patagonia-heritage.com), an established Argentinian company for the supply of high-quality cannabis products, are partnering to bring medical cannabis to the European market. Through the cooperation, patients in Europe can now be prescribed the cultivar “The New” for their cannabis therapy.
Patagonia Heritage is an Argentinian company founded in 2021 that offers patients a natural alternative for their well-being. With its extensive network and years of experience in the global cannabis industry, the company curates the best growers worldwide and brings their products to Europe. Patagonia Heritage’s first exclusive strain on the German market, “The New,” is cultivated by the Canadian cannabis grower Lyonleaf. The cultivar is the result of the first collaboration between the Californian seed bank Humboldt Seed Organization and breeder Mario Guzman, better known as Sherbinski, respected worldwide as one of the pioneers of the cannabis industry. “The New” is produced under the highest quality standards in a state-of-the-art indoor facility.
“The partnership with Cantourage is very important to us since we ensure that we work with the best in their field, allowing us to reach the largest number of patients possible throughout Germany and other countries in Europe. We believe that we have a quality and solid product to offer to patients in Germany that will continue the success it has been showing for years with patients in Canada. As Argentines, it is an enormous challenge to embark on this quest, and we are very enthusiastic to be able to offer a quality and consistent product,” says Alejandro San Miguel, Co-founder of Patagonia Heritage.
Bernhard Retzer, Global Sales Director of Cantourage: “We are thrilled that an ever-increasing number of suppliers wants to enter the European medical cannabis market with the help of our long-standing distribution expertise on the continent. Patagonia Heritage is an exciting addition to our portfolio, as it is the first Argentinian brand in European medical cannabis. Patients can expect further products and cultivars to become available in Germany, the UK, and other countries in the future.”
About Patagonia Heritage
Patagonia Heritage believes in the power of nature and science to enhance the lives of those in need. They are a pioneering company dedicated to the highest quality medical cannabis, carefully crafted with cutting-edge technology and the most demanded strains in the market. Patagonia Heritage is not confined by borders. Their quest for excellence takes them to far-flung corners of the world, connecting with the global cannabis community. Patagonia Heritage shares insights, collaborates, and, above all, learns from the diverse cultures and practices that shape the cannabis landscape. This global perspective enriches their commitment to patients and consumers, ensuring they can offer the best the world has to offer. For the New+, Patagonia Heritage is collaborating with the prestige Canadian producer, Lyonleaf, a company specialized in the development and production of high-quality strains with craft processes, taking care of every last detail from the seed to the flower with a track record of more than 200 harvests.
More information: www.patagonia-heritage.com
About Cantourage
Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access'' platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol “HIGH”.
More information: www.cantourage.com/en
