More than $250 million for new school infrastructure

Release date: 03/06/24

The 2024-25 State Budget will have a strong focus on education, with school infrastructure a key component.

More than $218 million will be invested to build a new preschool and primary school in Mount Barker and a new high school in the northern suburbs of Adelaide, in response to demand due to population growth.

The Malinauskas Government is committed to unlocking new development for housing and ensuring there are public school facilities to support population growth is essential.

$155.3 million has been allocated for the new high school in the northern suburbs – which is a key urban growth area – providing an additional capacity for 1300 places. The school is expected to commence operations in 2028.

Significant population growth is also occurring in Mount Barker and the surrounding areas.

$62.7 million has been allocated to construct a new preschool, providing an additional 100 places, along with a new primary school that will have capacity for a further 300 enrolment places.

Operations are expected to commence in 2028.

A further $38.1 million will be invested into a number of schools across the state to

address urgent upgrades for facilities and expansions to ensure capacity.

This will include:

Surrey Downs Primary School – $16.5 million

Bellevue Heights Primary School – $7.6 million

Mount Gambier High School – $6 million

Le Fevre High School – $4 million

Mount Barker High School – $4 million

The budget confirms the Malinauskas Labor Government is planning ahead for the future and ensuring young South Australians have access to the best facilities for their education.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Our state has enormous opportunity ahead, but to achieve what we want to we need to invest in our best asset – our young people.

High quality facilities help provide the best possible environment for them to learn.

This budget continues our strong record of prioritising education – from the early years, all the way through school, training and university.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This funding is targeted to expand capacity where it’s needed in our community and

ensuring our school facilities give students the best environment to learn.

We know we are set to see further population growth, particularly in the northern suburbs, so we need to be ready to provide the infrastructure needed for families.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Providing our students with a quality education that suits the growing needs of the

community is paramount.

Our government has a strong commitment to public education and ensuring our children and young people have access to a high-quality education in their local area.

Attributable to Member for Kavel Dan Cregan

We are experiencing rapid population growth in the Hills and these investments are

important for our community.

A new preschool with 100 places and a new primary school with 300 places are

particularly welcome. Upgrading Mount Barker High School will also help meet the clear need for more capacity in the area.