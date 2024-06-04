$227 million to expand SA prisons

Release date: 01/06/24

The 2024-25 State Budget includes the largest investment ever to increase beds in two SA prisons.

More than $205 million will be spent over four years building and commissioning an additional 312 high security beds at Yatala Labour Prison.

The investment will take the total number of beds at the prison to 1,158 – increasing its capacity by 37 per cent.

The build will consist of three new divisions – each housing 104 beds.

Work is expected to begin in August, 2025 and units start to come online from the end of 2027.

A further $21 million over two years will be spent expanding Adelaide Women’s Prison (AWP). The funding will provide an additional 40 beds, taking the total number of beds at AWP, including its pre-release centre, to 316.

Construction is anticipated to commence in January 2025.

The new AWP beds will be in a secure independent living environment, providing those in custody an opportunity to develop important skills for their release in a more rehabilitative environment.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The Malinauskas Government remains committed to building the capacity of our prison system to keep South Australians safe.

The expansion of Yatala will confirm its role as the largest high security prison in our state.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

South Australia has the lowest recidivism rate in the nation and the Government is taking action to drive this down further.

Increasing capacity to improve the rehabilitation process for prisoners will lead to better employment and post-release outcomes.