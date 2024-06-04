Eastern Cape Government activated disaster management teams to communities affected by heavy rains

Following heavy rains that hit several parts of the province this weekend, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government has activated disaster management teams to provide a swift response to communities that have been severely affected by flooding.

The province has been devastated by catastrophic flooding and inclement weather conditions, with Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela metros being most affected. Unfortunately, there are fatalities registered due to adverse weather conditions caused by persistent rains and floods.

The Provincial Government sends heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones following the devastating flooding. Several people have been rescued and placed in temporary shelters, provided relief after their homes were severely affected, with some dwellings swept away.

The highest amounts of rainfall received have affected communities at varying degrees, endangering their lives, and placing them at risk of flooding.

Heavy rainfall and flooding have also been experienced in the OR Tambo district, Sarah Baartman and Amathole districts, where roads, bridges and houses have been extensively flooded and not accessible.

Flooding have also led to temporary road closures due to flooded roads in the affected areas, leading to disruptions in services in certain areas. The heavy downpours have also caused power cuts caused by trees falling on power lines.

Government urges communities to exercise caution and be extra vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding and follow the regular updates and warning messages from the South African Weather Services. People are also urged to refrain from crossing through flooded roads and bridges when water level rises.

The Provincial Government is determined to provide support to families who have lost their homes and possessions, and who are in desperate need of food, water, and shelter.

This is to ensure an effective response across all spheres of government to the extreme weather events that have occurred in several parts of the province. It enables the mobilisation of more resources, capabilities, and technical expertise in providing relief, recovery, and rehabilitation to affected communities.

