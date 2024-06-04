Sonoco To Implement Further Price Increase for Core Board and Paperboard in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of 25th March 2024, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a further price increase as input costs have continued to rise beyond our initial estimation.

“We have already successfully implemented a second increase in the Italian market and this will now be applied in the rest of Europe at €25/ton, valid for all shipments after 1st July, 2024. The economic climate continues to be challenging making this action necessary to maintain supply to our valued customer base in Europe,” said Nikolaj Thybo, Vice President Sales & Marketing Paper Europe.

Contact Information:

Lisa Weeks

Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications

lisa.weeks@sonoco.com

843-383-7524