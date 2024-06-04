CPS farewell operation manager Honiara city

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers at Central Police Station (CPS) farewelled Honiara City Operation Manager, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa as he takes on a new leadership role after his promotion recently.

The farewell was held at Central Police Station on 28 May 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Superintendent, Jimson Robo wished Chief Superintendent Tafoa all the best in taking up the most responsible role as a Provincial Police Commander for Malaita Province.”

PPC Robo says, “Go ahead, do your best and serve our people with those who work under your command. I salute you for the job well done you displayed during your term with the Honiara City Police.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa expressed his gratitude for Chief Superintendent Robo’s mentoring and guidance during his time in the office as operation manager for CPS.

He also thanked advisors from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) who had assisted him during his tenure as the Operations Manager.

He acknowledged Director of Traffic William Fou’faka for the steadfast assistance he has provided to Honiara City.

Chief Superintendent Tafoa used the opportunity to announce that Inspector Mark Buga will be taking the role as supervising operation manager for Honiara City.He praised Inspector Mark Buga’s dedication, professionalism, and positive attitude which has earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

He stated he is confident that Inspector Buga will leave a lasting impact on the community moving forward.

RSIPF Press