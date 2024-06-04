Induction for Honiara City Councilors commences on Friday 31st May 2024.

The Councilors of the Honiara City Council has commenced their induction session on Friday 31st May 2024 at Honiara City Council Chambers. The induction program was formally opened by the Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Isikeli Vave Jnr.

The Minister use the opportunity to convey the government’s warmest congratulations to the Councilors for their successful election and appointments into office after the recent elections on 17th of April 2024. He reassured the HCC of the government’s commitment to work closely with the Council to better serve our Honiara City, our people and our country as a whole.

The Minister acknowledged that the Honiara City Council remains an institution with governing autonomy and the contributions it made for its residents are count full, which our people have benefit from them in many ways. He registered his appreciation for the services that HCC extends to both our Honiara residence and our visiting visitors to the country.

The Minister stressed that serving in HCC is no easy task. The overwhelming responsibilities that HCC Councilors carry on their shoulders are burdensome, however the call for leadership made by the people of Honiara City to each of them, comes with a sense of duty, care and accountability. He also recognized the efforts and hard work made by the Councilors together with the 300 plus officers employed by HCC.

In acknowledging the recent amendments made to the HCC Act in 2023, and the passing of a number of HCC Ordinances in 2023 to provide an enabling environment for peace, confidence and order in our City, the Minister emphasized that HCC must remain vigilant with a positive outlook to redirect the future of HCC, to best situate its delivery mechanism in the coming future.

The Minister expressed the challenges faced by the Honiara City, from social problems to limited capacity and available resources. However, he believes that the Council under its able leadership will contribute fully to the fundamental reforms to be able to enhance socio-economic transformation for the Country’s Capital City.

In commending the induction program, the Councilors appreciated the constructive sessions of engagement they have with the topics of discussions. The introduction session covers key subjects relating to the work of the Honiara City Council, and its legal mandates, its financial management processes, its relationship to the other government line agencies and its delivery processes. The session also includes basic learning of protocols and etiquettes for leaders in office.

The induction of the Councilors runs in two series, with its first series completed on Friday 31st May. The next series will expand sessions for Councilors to interact with other Government agencies such as the Ombudsman Office, the Leadership Code Commission, the Ministry of Public Service, the RSIPF, the Solomon Islands Commission Against Corruption, the Auditor General’s Office and others. The induction program was facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with HCC Administration, and it’s a first of its kind to be rolled out for the HCC Councilors.

GCU Press