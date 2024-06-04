County Route 49, (Valley Fork Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures beginning Monday, June 3, 2024

Page Content

County Route 49, (Valley Fork Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Monday, June 3, 2024, through Friday, June 7, 2024, beginning at milepost 1.11 ending at milepost 1.12, for soil nail embankment stabilization. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, United States mail and school buses only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternates routes.​​