Lane Restriction on Chapline Street, in Wheeling, on Monday, June 3, 2024

The area near 1100 Chapline Street, in Wheeling, will be restricted from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning on Monday, June 3, 2024, through Friday, June 7, 2024, for electric pole maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change project schedule.​​